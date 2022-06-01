The Giants recalled Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the Giants' series finale in Philadelphia, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vosler will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Evan Longoria, who is on the bench Wednesday after being removed from Tuesday's win with right shoulder soreness. Assuming the issue is a day-to-day concern rather than something that forces Longoria to the injured list, Vosler likely won't be in store for a long-term look in an everyday role at the hot corner.