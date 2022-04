Vosler was recalled by the Giants on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Vosler missed out on an Opening Day roster spot but will join the team less than two weeks later. He struggled to a .178/.256/.356 line in 82 plate appearances as a 27-year-old rookie last season, so he doesn't seem likely to carve out a major role. Luke Williams was optioned to clear a roster spot.