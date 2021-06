Vosler hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Friday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Vosler hit for relief pitcher Dominic Leone in Friday's bullpen game, and he smashed his second home of the season to center field. The 27-year-old infielder has been a bench option for much of his limited big-league time. He's added three RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base in 25 plate appearances.