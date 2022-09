Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will start at third base Wednesday against Colorado, batting seventh.

Vosler has been back and forth between the majors and Triple-A all season, and is now back in San Francisco for the first time in nearly two months. He's had plenty of success as a Giant, slashing .288/.351/.530 with 10 RBI over 74 plate appearances this season. In a corresponding move, Lewis Brinson was designated for assignment.