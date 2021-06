Vosler went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

The 27-year-old was intentionally walked with two outs in the fifth inning, and then stole second base. He added a double in the second. Vosler is slashing only .195/.250/.488, but he's provided three home runs, four RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases across 44 plate appearances. He's likely to split time with Wilmer Flores at third base while Evan Longoria (shoulder) is on the mend.