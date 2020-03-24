Giants' Javier Alexander Francisco: Signs with San Francisco
Francisco signed with the Giants for an undisclosed amount, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 reports.
The hype surrounding Francisco is starting to grow, despite the fact that we don't have an official date of birth for him yet, although he is reportedly 16 years old. He trained with Fernando Tatis Sr. for over a year in the Dominican Republic and Tatis compared him to his son, Fernando Tatis Jr., due to their size (Francisco is a skinny 6-foot-2), swing and the fact they both play shortstop. It's possible this was a coup by the Giants, as most top 16-year-olds wait until July 2 to ensure they get the biggest signing bonus possible, or it could be the case of a prospect getting severely overhyped due to one lofty comparison.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...