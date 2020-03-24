Play

Giants' Javier Alexander Francisco: Signs with San Francisco

Francisco signed with the Giants for an undisclosed amount, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 reports.

The hype surrounding Francisco is starting to grow, despite the fact that we don't have an official date of birth for him yet, although he is reportedly 16 years old. He trained with Fernando Tatis Sr. for over a year in the Dominican Republic and Tatis compared him to his son, Fernando Tatis Jr., due to their size (Francisco is a skinny 6-foot-2), swing and the fact they both play shortstop. It's possible this was a coup by the Giants, as most top 16-year-olds wait until July 2 to ensure they get the biggest signing bonus possible, or it could be the case of a prospect getting severely overhyped due to one lofty comparison.

