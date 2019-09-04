The Giants called up Davis from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Davis, who was acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, will get a chance to see action at the big-league level for the first time. He doesn't figure to step into an everyday role with the Giants, but with the Giants almost out of playoff contention, he should get a chance to show what he can do. Davis hits right-handed, but he hits right-handers far better than he does lefties, so don't be surprised if he plays more frequently against same-side pitchers than the opposite-side variety.

