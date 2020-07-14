Davis is doing everything he can during camp to earn a spot in the Giants outfield to begin the 2020 season.

Davis could benefit from the universal DH rule change since outfielders like Hunter Pence and Alex Dickerson could soak up many of those opportunities. This opens the door for the 26-year-old who hit 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A last season, slashing a combined .306/.397/.590 in 541 minor-league plate appearances. Davis is also believed to have the ability to play both left field and center field, increasing his stock quite a bit at the big league level.