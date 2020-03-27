The Giants could option Davis to the minor leagues to begin the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis is in competition for a spot in the Giants' outfield, and had an inconsistent performance throughout Cactus League action. On the positive side, he collected five extra-base hits. However, he also struck out in half of his 30 plate appearances. The team has experimented with prospect Mauricio Dubon in center field and also has Billy Hamilton as another option, so Davis may start the season with Triple-A Sacramento until he forces his way onto the big-league roster.