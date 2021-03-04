Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Davis has had some knee soreness but will return to the lineup soon, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this year, but Kapler's update provides an explanation for his absence. However, Davis ran the bases Thursday, and the team doesn't sound too concerned about his long-term health. Once he's fully healthy, Davis should compete for a spot on the major-league roster heading into the regular season.