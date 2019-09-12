Davis exited Thursday's game against the Pirates with a left wrist contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis suffered the injury after getting hit by a 97-mph fastball in the sixth inning. X-rays came back negative, though it's not yet clear if he'll be forced to miss any time due to the issue. With Alex Dickerson (oblique) nearing a return, Davis could see a dip in playing time in the near future either way.

