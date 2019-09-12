Davis was removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates after getting hit by a pitch in his left hand, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Davis took a 97-mph fastball from Yacksel Rios off his left hand in the sixth inning and was promptly replaced by Joey Rickard. He'll undergo further evaluation following the conclusion of Thursday's game, at which point the severity of the injury should come into focus.

More News
Our Latest Stories