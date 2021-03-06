Davis (knee) is expected to start Saturday's spring game against the Royals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has yet to appear in a Cactus League this season due to a sore knee, but he's slated to play right field and bat ninth against Kansas City on Saturday. The 26-year-old ran the bases Thursday, and the Giants didn't sound too concerned about his injury. Assuming he's fully healthy, Davis should now compete for a spot on the major-league roster heading into the regular season.