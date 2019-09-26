Play

Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

After getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4, Davis launched his first major league homer with style in the form of a ninth inning walk off to give the Giants a 2-1 victory. Across 13 games, Davis is batting just .152/.243/.242, though he holds imminent power potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories