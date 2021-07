The Giants placed Davis (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Davis appeared in just five games, going 1-for-9 with a double and a run, before returning to the IL, where he spent the first three months of the regular season dealing with knee tendinitis. It's unclear whether the depth outfielder will return when eligible after the All-Star break or if he'll require a lengthier absence.