Davis is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joe McCarthy draws the start in right field for the season opener Thursday. Davis has been competing for playing time throughout summer camp and could benefit from the universal DH. The right-handed hitting outfielder will likely serve in a platoon role with McCarthy. Clayton Kershaw (back) was scratched from Thursday's start and replaced by Dustin May, which likely had an effect on manager Gabe Kapler's lineup. Davis could easily make his 2020 debut Friday against Alex Wood and the Dodgers.