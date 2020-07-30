Davis was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Thursday.
Davis saw his fair share of playing time over the start of the season, appearing in four of the Giants' six games while going 2-for-12 with a solo home run and six strikeouts. However, Davis and fellow outfielder Joe McCarthy were optioned Thursday to make room on the 30-man roster for Brandon Belt (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (oblique) who were both reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Given Davis' lack of results at the major-league level, it's unclear whether he'll return to the active roster this season.