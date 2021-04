Davis has left knee tendinitis and will be out 4-to-6 weeks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Davis was sent to the minors in mid March after hitting .200 with 12 strikeouts in 22 spring plate appearances. He hits the ball hard and has impressive raw power, but Davis has been unable to crack through with a significant big-league role. Look for him to get another look sometime this summer if he is performing well at Triple-A once fully healthy.