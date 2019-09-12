Davis started in right field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Davis appeared to be in a timeshare in right field with Austin Slater following his promotion to the majors last week, but the outfielder has now started four consecutive contests over his primary competition. The 25-year-old hasn't done much with the increased role, hitting just .158 (3-for-19) with no extra-base hits and one steal so far. Davis has primarily been filling in for Alex Dickerson (oblique), but the latter is hoping to return as early as this weekend, (according to Kerry Crowley of The Mercury News), which would push the rookie back into a fourth/fifth outfielder role.