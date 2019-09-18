Play

Davis (wrist) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, according to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News.

Davis continues to recover from his bruised wrist and will not start for a fifth straight game. Davis started five straight games before being injured, but it remains to be seen if will play every day when he returns, as fellow outfielder Alex Dickerson is healthy enough to see starts again.

