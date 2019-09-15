Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Davis suffered a left wrist bruise Thursday after being hit by a pitch and has not seen the field in the last two contests. The 25-year-old will now have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery. Joey Rickard, Mike Yastrzemski and Mike Gerber will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday for the Giants.

