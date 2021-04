Davis (knee) was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old was ruled out 4-to-6 weeks at the start of April with left knee tendinitis, and he'll now likely be sidelined until June. Davis was recalled as a procedural move so he could be shifted to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Thairo Estrada.