Davis (wrist) is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh Thursday in Boston.

He has not played since Sept. 12 due to the wrist issue. It's a good matchup for the right-handed slugger, as he will face southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Davis has big raw power and had a lot of success in the minors this season, but has yet to get going in seven games against big-league pitching.

