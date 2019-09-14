Giants' Jaylin Davis: Still out
Davis (wrist) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
X-rays on Davis' wrist were negative after he was plunked with a 97 mph fastball Thursday, but he's set to miss a second straight start and it would make sense if the Giants held him out again Sunday with an off day looming. Davis has gotten off to a 3-for-21 start to his big-league career after slashing .306/.397/.590 with 35 homers and 10 steals in the minors this season.
