Giants' Jaylin Davis: Tallies first hit in debut
Davis started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 9-8 win over St. Louis.
Davis was immediately inserted into the starting lineup following his callup with Alex Dickerson missing the contest. Hank Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle speculates that the latter is dealing with discomfort while swinging again, which could open up regular playing time for Davis. Nothing official about Dickerson's health has been revealed other than his unusual absence from the lineup, but Davis could quickly become relevant in deeper formats if given regular run after combining for 25 homers while hitting well north of .300 across 68 games with two different Triple-A squads this year.
