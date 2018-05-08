Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Allows five runs in loss to Phillies

Samardzija (1-2) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks across four innings while taking the loss Monday against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Samardzija's outing wasn't his worst, but he fell victim to a pair of painful long balls, including a three run home run fro Odubel Herrera in the first inning and a two-run shot from Cesar Hernandez in the fourth. He labored at times and required 90 pitches to complete four innings before he was pulled prior to the fifth. It's been a poor start to the season for Samardzija, who's gone four or fewer innings while allowing five or more runs in two of his last three. He'll take a 6.62 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Pirates.