Samardzija (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over four innings in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Fernando Tatis and Wil Myers played long ball off Samardzija in the third and fourth innings, respectively, putting the Giants in too deep of a hole to climb out of. Samardzija had a 3.52 ERA last season, but the estimators were far less kind to him on account of a middling strikeout rate and fortunate .240 BABIP. Now 35, Samardzija's mixed-league relevance is holding on by a thread. He should at least be available for more pitches this weekend against the Rangers after throwing just 75 pitches in his season debut.