Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Allows one run in no-decision

Samardzija allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings Friday versus the Padres. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Samardzija and Padres starter Joey Lucchesi engaged in a pitchers' duel for the first six innings of Friday's contest, each allowed one run. It's the fourth time in his last five starts that Shark has allowed two runs or fewer. The 34-year-old owns a 3.95 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 102:32 K:BB over 116.1 innings this year. He takes a 7-8 record into his next scheduled start, a road date with the Phillies on Wednesday.