Samardzija (shoulder) will throw three innings in a simulated game Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija struggled to a 9.88 ERA in three starts before being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation back in early August. It initially appeared as though there was a chance the veteran's season would end prematurely, but it now looks as though he'll have time to make a handful of starts before the end of the year. It's not yet clear whether or not Saturday's session will be his final one before he's ready to return, however.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set to face hitters•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Slated to begin throwing program•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To be reevaluated soon•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Managing rotator cuff inflammation•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Out with shoulder injury•