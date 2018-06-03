Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Approaching mound work
Samardzija (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Samardzija was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation but will be able to get some initial mound work in Monday. He's expected to miss just one turn in the rotation.
