Samardzija (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list to start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been sidelined by early August with right shoulder inflammation, but he's set to rejoin the roster ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. Samardzija threw a five-inning simulated game last week and had a thee-inning session this week, so he appears to be fairly stretched out. He struggled with a 9.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 13.1 innings before going down with the injury. The Giants don't have any openings in the rotation beyond the twin bill, so the 35-year-old seems likely to shift to the bullpen after Friday, though that will only be relevant if the Giants make the playoffs.