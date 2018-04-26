Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Battered by Nats on Wednesday

Samardzija (1-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Wednesday, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander's second start of the season was much less successful than his first, as he got tagged for three runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to saddle him with a 6.23 ERA. Samardzija will make his next start Monday at home against the Padres.