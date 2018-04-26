Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Battered by Nats on Wednesday
Samardzija (1-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Wednesday, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander's second start of the season was much less successful than his first, as he got tagged for three runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to saddle him with a 6.23 ERA. Samardzija will make his next start Monday at home against the Padres.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Impressive in first start of season•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Officially back in action•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Slated to start Friday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Possible return Saturday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Requires additional rehab start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab appearance on tap Saturday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...