Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Blanks Phillies for eighth win

Samardzija (8-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Phillies, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander wraps up a dominant July that saw him go 4-1 over six starts with a 2.09 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB through 38.2 innings. Samardzija will look to keep rolling in his next outing Monday, at home against the Nats.