Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Brief outing Saturday
Samardzija did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Reds after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings.
Samardzija's day was cut short when his turn came up in the batting order of a 3-3 game with a runner on third and less than two outs. The 34-year-old didn't make the pinch-hit decision very tough for his manager, as he was already at 86 pitches (54 strikes) through four frames. The righty was roughed up for four homers over his last two starts (both coming against the Reds), causing his HR/9 to nearly double from 0.8 to its current mark of 1.5. The Shark will carry a solid 3.51 ERA and 1.15 WHIP into a road matchup against the Diamondbacks next Friday.
