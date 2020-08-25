Samardzija (shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He has been throwing on flat ground and is progressing well. It sounds like Samardzija is making steady progress, but there will be several more checkpoints for him to hit after his bullpen session before he will be able to return to the big-league rotation.
