Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Bullpen session on tap

Samardzija (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija tossed a bullpen session Friday and will partake in another throwing session Monday. It hasn't been announced if he'll required a minor-league rehab start or not, but it seems likely that Samardzija could return in the next week or so barring any setbacks.

