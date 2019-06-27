Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Buried by Rockies

Samardzija (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six as the Giants were toppled 6-3 by the Rockies.

A third-inning grand slam by David Dahl accounted for most of the damage and put the Giants in a hole their scattershot offense couldn't climb out of. Samardzija will carry a 4.52 ERA and 72:26 K:BB through 83.2 innings into his next start Monday in San Diego.