Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Carried to win by offense

Samardzija (4-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five in an 11-5 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The Giants racked up six runs in the first three innings, giving Samardzija just enough cushion to withstand a four-run Arizona rally in the fourth and still come away with the win. The right-hander will carry a 4.23 ERA and 66:24 K:BB through 78.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Rockies.