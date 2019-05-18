Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Charged with loss
Samardzija (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks without registering a strikeout through 5.1 innings of work.
Samardzija, who has notoriously struggled through the first inning this season, allowed just one run via a solo shot to David Peralta through five frames before the Diamondbacks finally got to him in the sixth. It was the first time in 101 career starts that Samardzija did not record a strikeout. The right-hander now holds a 3.69 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through nine appearances. He'll look to earn his first win in nearly a month against the Braves his next time out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...