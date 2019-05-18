Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Charged with loss

Samardzija (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks without registering a strikeout through 5.1 innings of work.

Samardzija, who has notoriously struggled through the first inning this season, allowed just one run via a solo shot to David Peralta through five frames before the Diamondbacks finally got to him in the sixth. It was the first time in 101 career starts that Samardzija did not record a strikeout. The right-hander now holds a 3.69 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through nine appearances. He'll look to earn his first win in nearly a month against the Braves his next time out.