Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Chased early by Dodgers on Friday

Samardzija (9-15) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

He threw only 56 of 96 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Samardzija is ending the season with a whimper, losing his last three starts with a 6.50 ERA over that stretch despite a solid 17:3 K:BB in 18 innings. He'll face one more tough matchup before putting 2017 in the books, taking on the Diamondbacks on the road Wednesday.