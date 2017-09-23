Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Chased early by Dodgers on Friday
Samardzija (9-15) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.
He threw only 56 of 96 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Samardzija is ending the season with a whimper, losing his last three starts with a 6.50 ERA over that stretch despite a solid 17:3 K:BB in 18 innings. He'll face one more tough matchup before putting 2017 in the books, taking on the Diamondbacks on the road Wednesday.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Solid outing in Friday's loss•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Allows four homers in loss•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Will start Saturday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses complete game shutout Monday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Clears revocable waivers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...