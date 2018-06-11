Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Cleared for rehab assignment

Samardzija (shoulder) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija threw 20 pitches from the windup and another 20 from the stretch, noting afterwards that it was the best he's felt all season, including spring training. Per Crowley, the veteran is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week -- either Thursday or Friday -- and will likely make two starts before rejoining the Giants' rotation. Prior to landing on the disabled list with shoulder tightness, Samardzija struggled to a brutal 6.56 ERA through eight starts.

