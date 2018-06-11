Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Cleared for rehab assignment
Samardzija (shoulder) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samardzija threw 20 pitches from the windup and another 20 from the stretch, noting afterwards that it was the best he's felt all season, including spring training. Per Crowley, the veteran is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week -- either Thursday or Friday -- and will likely make two starts before rejoining the Giants' rotation. Prior to landing on the disabled list with shoulder tightness, Samardzija struggled to a brutal 6.56 ERA through eight starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana