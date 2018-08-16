Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Closing in on rehab stint
Samardzija (shoulder) will face live hitters Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samardzija has been on the shelf since July 15 with shoulder inflammation. He threw a 30-pitch simulated game earlier in the week with no issues, and he should be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime after Friday's session if everything goes off without a hitch.
