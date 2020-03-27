Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Confirmed as No. 2 starter
Samardzija will be the Giants' No. 2 starter this year, following Johnny Cueto in the rotation, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He had a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings this spring. Samardzija's top trait for fantasy is his ability to push for 200 innings (in a normal year), but that strength would be minimized in a shortened season.
