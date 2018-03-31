Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could be back mid-April
Samardzija (pectoral) continues to make progress in his rehab and could be back in mid-April, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija threw hard in a bullpen session Saturday. He'll have another such session Tuesday and then could get into a minor-league game the following weekend. His original timeline after being shut down March 22 with a strained pectoral had him being out three or four weeks and he appears to be remaining on schedule. He won't be ready when a fifth starter is needed on April 10 but could be back soon after.
