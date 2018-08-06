Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could begin minor-league stint shortly
Samardzija (shoulder) is hopeful to start a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday, and he's slated to throw again Thursday. If all goes well, he'll pitch against live hitters Aug. 13, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. Samardzija would then embark on a rehab assignment after facing live batters, as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Though a return is in sight, he'll have to clear a few more hurdles before coming off the shelf.
