Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Cursed by long ball
Samardzija allowed four runs on five hits across five innings during Sunday's win over the Reds. He gave up three home runs while striking out four batters in the no-decision.
All four runs came in the first inning where Samardzija gave up three straight homers to Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich on three consecutive pitches. Prior to Sunday's outing, the 34-year-old had allowed just three homers in 32 innings on the year. On the bright side, he retired the final 12 batters he faced after the first inning and his offense helped him avoid the loss. He'll look for better results against the Reds on Friday.
