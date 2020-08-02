Samardzija has dealt with a blister over his first two starts this season that prevented him from throwing his splitter, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija has struck out just two batters over 9.2 innings in his first two starts, and the absence of one of his strongest pitches could provide an explanation for his lack of dominance. However, the issue hasn't prevented the 35-year-old from taking the mound over his first two starts despite the limitations in his pitch repertoire.
