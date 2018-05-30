Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dealing with shoulder tightness

Samardzija exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies with right shoulder tightness, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija pitched only one inning Tuesday night before leaving the game, and allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout. The severity of the injury remains unclear as is the 30-year-old's status for his next expected start, which was slated for Sunday against the Phillies.