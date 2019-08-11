Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Delivers eight one-run frames
Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run on two hits over eight innings to earn the win Saturday against the Phillies. He had five strikeouts and zero walks.
Samardzija served up a 434-foot homer to Corey Dickerson in the first inning but didn't allow another baserunner until an eighth-inning single. The veteran right-hander has looked fantastic since the start of July with a 1.95 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB in eight starts (50.2 innings). Samardzija lines up to take the mound at Arizona on Friday.
