Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dominant in first rehab start
Samardzija (shoulder) struck out four and allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start Friday for Triple-A Round Rock, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija was efficient, too, as he needed just 43 pitches to get nine outs. He'll have to show he can get through another start without issue before returning to the Giants, but he is on a good pace to return in late June.
